WSCC Gold Coast Chorale to hold auditions

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Gold Coast Chorale will be holding auditions on August 21 and 22, at 6 p.m., in the Arts and Sciences Center choir room.

The chorale is an auditioned community vocal ensemble which focuses on singing a wide range of choral repertoire with an emphasis on contemporary literature.

Currently, the ensemble has 27 members ranging from advanced high school students to seasoned community members. The members come primarily from Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.

Those wishing to audition should come prepared for warm-ups and basic vocalizing, short sight singing, and 60 seconds of a prepared piece which can be from various genres including, but not limited to pop, musical theatre, classical and folk. Each audition will take approximately eight minutes and will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“The vision of this ensemble is to promote a deeper love of singing at the college, in our local schools, and within our communities. We desire to set the standard of choral excellence and be at the forefront of choral artistry by drawing from our communities finest singers,” says Elliot Plummer, the director of the ensemble.

Anyone interested in auditioning for Gold Coast, but are unable to make the scheduled time, may contact Plummer by email, at eplummer@lasd.net, to set up an alternative audition time.

The chorale will rehearse on Wednesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m., and will perform two concerts on Dec. 9, and May 11, 2020.