Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra welcomes Song of the Lakes

BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra (BASO) will take the stage with the legendary local music ensemble, Song of the Lakes, in a special collaborative performance.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Benzie Central High School Auditorium.

The event will feature Song of the Lakes performing selections from “Benzie Rover,” “Pearl of America” and “Stand Up,” backed by the BASO.

“I have been a huge fan of the Song of the Lakes for many years,” said Tom Riccobono, the conductor of the BASO. “They are known throughout the country but this is their home. Partnering with them for a concert with the Benzie Symphony celebrates the artistic depth and talent that we have in our area. It also gives us a chance to grow artistically as we branch out to blend their unique style into the symphonic realm.”

Song of the Lakes established itself in the early 1980s and quickly became known for their sea shanties and Irish melodies. The group incorporates a range of genres including Celtic, Scandinavian and acoustic rock with spirited vocals, guitars, flutes, mandolin, Swedish nyckelharpa, bouzouki, concertina, bodhran, and a number of eclectic percussion instruments.

For four years, the band has been elected Northern Michigan’s Best Folk Band by the Northern Express readership and is now inducted in its Hall of Fame.

In addition to performing with Song of the Lakes, BASO will perform a number of other pieces, including “The Coriolan Overture,” by Beethoven; A James Bond Medley; the “Hungarian March,” by Berlioz; “Pops Hoe-Down,” by Hayman and “Danzón,” by Marquez.

There is a suggested donation for adults seniors to attend the concert. Children under 18 are free.

This activity is supported by the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

The Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra is a nonprofit, volunteer orchestra that serves Benzie County and Northwest Michigan, and promotes a lifelong love of music-making and musical performance.

For more information on performances or joining the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, visit benziesymphony.com, www.facebook.com/benzieareasymphonyorchestra, or call (231) 889-7182.