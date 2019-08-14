Civic Players to hold auditions for ‘Miss Holmes’

MANISTEE — Manistee Civic Players announces auditions for their upcoming play “Miss Holmes” written by Christopher M. Walsh and directed by Ann Genson.

In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, Dr. Dorothy Watson and Miss Sherlock Holmes dare to challenge societal norms by providing a necessary, if unconventional, service.

Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this theatrical “fanfiction” re-examines the world of Holmes and Watson, exploring the added challenges and risks faced by these two iconic characters if they were women.

Auditions will be held at Manistee High School in the choir room from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 25 and from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 26. Male and female actors ages 18 and up are invited to audition. No preparation is required.

Performance dates are Oct. 18, 19, 20 and Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

For more information contact the Manistee Civic Players at (231) 723-7188.