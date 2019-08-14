Concert in the Park series to feature Jim Hawley and the Piano Men

ONEKAMA — The Portage Lake Association’s Aug. 19 Concert in the Park series will feature Jim Hawley and the Piano Men: the music of Elton John and Billy Joel.

Originally from California, Hawley has lived and played for audiences in just about every major city in the U.S., including Hawaii — for two years courtesy of the U.S. Navy — and Alaska. No one is quite sure if they kept running him out of town or if he was just moved by the strong winds of a restless tumbleweed nature?

It is said, “You can’t choose your family, but you can choose your friends.” One night while playing at Mere Bulles on Second Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, the bartender handed Hawley a note from a famous customer that read, “Jim, just a note to say how wonderful it is to hear you sing — you are blessed and I find it so wonderful to hear people like you using your God given talent. May all your dreams come true.” The note was from Wynonna Judd.

In his travels he discovered the beauty and quality of life of northern Michigan, and though he did not know a soul, 11 short years ago he brought his family here to start a new life. Since then, Hawley has become a well known musical figure in the area as a solo artist, performing regularly with his son, James Clark Hawley, III, and more recently with keyboardist, Jeff Currie.

Hawley is also a member of the well know group, “Peter, Paul and Mary Remembered” with Lawrence “Doc” Probes and his wife, Donna Wilson Probes, as Mary, and also Jim’s “Remembering the music of Dan Fogelberg” tribute show.

Enjoy this season finale of the Monday Night Concert in the Park series from 7-9 p.m. in the Onekama Village Park on M-22, along the shores of beautiful Portage Lake.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, family and friends and enjoy an evening of live music. The concert is free and open to the public and donations are encouraged and accepted. The rain alternative location is the Onekama Consolidated Schools; more information will be posted on the PLA website at www.onekama.info, or on the Facebook page, -1,Onekama, Michigan.