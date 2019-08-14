Lindsay’s Furniture closing after 43 years

LUDINGTON — Forty-three years ago Jim and Sue Lindsay made a big change. They decided to leave their native Detroit, move to Ludington and open Lindsay’s Furniture.

In the beginning Jim had to sleep at the store to make ends meet and Sue commuted from Detroit to help out in her free time.

Today the store has grown into one of Ludington’s prime businesses. It carries such well-known brands as Bassett, Braxton Culler, Klaussner, Palliser, Franklin, Cottage Creek, Ashley, Simmons and more, as well as specialty-crafted furniture.

Now after more than four decades the Lindsay’s are retiring and closing the store.

“We moved to Ludington because of the natural beauty of West Michigan,” said Jim Lindsay. “It has been a terrific place to raise our children and to share with our grandchildren. We have made wonderful friends in the city and so many of our customers have moved from acquaintances to life-long friends.

“Ludington is also blessed with some great talent and we are also able to hire an outstanding staff. They have been a mainstay and great contributors to the success of Lindsay’s Furniture.”

The $1 million retirement and closing sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. The doors will close when the inventory has been sold.

“We are glad to call Ludington home,” said Lindsay. “There is such a great sense of community here. We are thankful to be a part of it and look forward to contributing in new ways to the city’s ongoing success.”