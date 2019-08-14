Looking Back for Aug. 15

40 YEARS AGO

County residents plea for patrols

The Manistee County Tax Allocation Board emerged as the villian yesterday when out-county residents clamored for the continuance of existing sheriff’s patrols before the county board of commissioners. More than 100 persons from Norman Township, Arcadia and other rural parts of the county told the board that the planned layoffs of five sheriff’s department employees was unacceptable because “we need and we want more law enforcement.”

Dial-A-Ride announces move

The Manistee County Dial-A-Ride announced that this fall it will be moving into the Michigan Consolidated Gas Building on Memorial Drive. “It was almost built for us,” enthused Director Donna Hargreaves, who told the Manistee County Board of Commissioners that the building has been purchased and Dial-A-Ride will take possession of it in early September.

60 YEARS AGO

Local doctor killed

Dr. John Montgomery Randolph, 30-year old local optometrist who had his office at 340 River St, sustained fatal injuries in a two-car head on collision on Lakeshore Road Saturday evening at 8:15, passed away last night. Five others were hurt in the crash. State Police said that Dr. Randolph, driving south, failed to make a curve on the winding scenic road and his sports car met nearly head on with a car driven by a Manistee man.

Last times today

The last day for the 20th Century Fox creature double feature at the Vogue Theatre is today. “Return of the Fly”, starring Vincent Price, will play twice today at 7:10 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. with “The Alligator People” playing once at 8:45 p.m.

80 YEARS AGO

Many courtesy tickets given

Approximately a score of traffic “tickets” have been issued by city police during this month to motorists who have exhibited unusual courtesy or care in driving over Manistee streets. The traffic “tickets” summon the drivers to attend the Vogue Theatre, absolutely free of charge. Aiding other drivers, showing extraordinary regard for traffic regulations and helping pedestrians won the free show for the drivers.

Water degree

The water temperature at Fifth Avenue Beach today as reported by local Coast Guardsmen was 72 degrees and the air was one degree warmer.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum