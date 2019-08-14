MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase presents The Cheryl Hodge Group from 7-9:15 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo.

Rain and wind location is the Armory Youth Project just east of First Street Beach. Concerts are free of charge, but donations are always appreciated to help keep this great music coming to Manistee.

Always active on the music scene, touring jazz and blues artist Cheryl Hodge continues to delight audiences with her infectious, inventive songs; tinged with R&B influences, with an irreverent, fun edge reminiscent of artists like Etta James and Ernestine Anderson. A singers singer, Cheryl’s background includes serving on the voice faculty at Berklee College of Music where singer Paula Cole was one of her students, as well as heading up the vocal and songwriting departments at Selkirk College for many years.

Downbeat Magazine’s Bob Protzman stated: “In the seemingly eternal debate about who or what is or isn’t a jazz singer, anybody with ears would without hesitation and great enthusiasm cite Cheryl Hodge as the real thing.”

With Cheryl on the keys, the Cheryl Hodge Group includes Roby Edwards on saxophone, Tony Grey on bass, and Ian Maciak on drums.