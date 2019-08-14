MCRC, citizen’s group find common ground on warning signs

BEAR LAKE — The Manistee County Road Commission (MCRC) voted unanimously to move forward on horse-drawn vehicle warning signs on Wednesday, after two public hearings.

The cause to install warning signs surrounding Maple Grove Twp. was championed by a concerned citizen’s group called “Signs for Safety.” Pat Grostick, a spokesman for the group summed up their concerns. “We are asking for Amish buggy warning signs to be put up on area roads,” she said in a prepared statement. “We now have 11 Amish families in the area, creating a clear and present danger and we are trying to be proactive in helping prevent possible accidents.”

At the previous meeting in July, MCRC committee members expressed concerns about potential liabilities relating to the signage and skepticism with their overall effectiveness.

“We were not up to date on what was going on, and there were questions that we needed answered,” said committee chairman Robert Rishel. “Today, I think we got some of those questions answered.”

Bishop David Hershberger, representing the local Amish community said he would appreciate having warning signs to alert motorists of their presence on the roadways.

“Having horse and buggy signs on the more traveled roads helps the public,” said Hershberger. “There’s people that aren’t used to Amish in the community and it gives them a little heads up.”

According to Hershberger, many in the area’s Amish community are doing their part to prevent road hazards by utilizing safety features on their buggies.

“We want to do what we can to prevent (accidents) ourselves,” he said. “I have turning signals, I have four-ways and I tend to use them when I’m on a busy road. We have the portable LED flasher that we use as well.”

At times the committee meetings became heated, though all were in agreement regarding the severity of the issue.

“It seems to me that this is an important issue to the driving public, especially in the area’s where the Amish have settled,” said Chairman Rishel. “We want to settle the issue if we can. The way to do that is to try to come to some agreement, not argue back and forth.”

Rep. Jack O’Malley, on hand to discuss road funding policies, was asked to weigh in on the issue.

“Of course I am for safety and I’m happy to hear that folks have safety features on their buggies — that’s a definite plus,” said O’Malley. “I understand the frustrations of the folks that in the group – they are very adamant and want this done.”

O’Malley, who sits on the Michigan House Transportation Committee also encouraged patience as the road commission weighed their options.

“Bear with them, the commission is trying to make a decision and I think you’re all thoughtful people,” he said.

Sheriff John O’Hagan voiced his support for the warning signs.

“When something happens, we’re right there to do more security — we’re right there to put up a sign. Again it’s the cost of a few signs, and we can work together to strategically place them,” O’Hagan said. “There will still be accidents — there is human error. But I would rather be out in front of it.”

According to O’Hagan, nearby counties have implemented warning signs in areas of new and growing Amish communities, while also removing them from around older and more established settlements.

Maple Grove Twp. supervisor H. Wayne Beldo also issued a letter in support of the proposed warning signs. Others in attendance included Bear Lake fire chief Sean Adams who recommended special attention towards the areas of Healey Lake and 13 Mile roads.

After hearing from community members, the road commissioners voted in unanimous support of the new signage. The MCRC now has the responsibility of drafting an official proposal which identifies optimal locations for the signs while addressing the associated costs. Each sign is estimated to cost around $150 with post and materials.

“Our group is extremely happy that the County Road Commission voted to go ahead today and order Amish buggy warning signs to be placed on area county roads.” Signs for Safety said in an official statement. “I believe all of us learned from each other. We are happy that people will be working together to enhance the safety of everyone.”