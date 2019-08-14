PFLAG to hold August meetings

MANISTEE — PFLAG Support Groups for families and friends of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community meet each month in Manistee and in Ludington.

The Manistee group will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, located at 410 Second St. in Manistee.

The Ludington group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Ludington Library, located at 217 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington.

The Manistee group will present the film, “Daddy and Papa,” which explores the growing phenomenon of gay fatherhood and its impact on American culture. Through the stories of four different families, “Daddy and Papa” delves into the particular challenges facing gay men who decide to become surrogate dads. From surrogacy and interracial adoption, to the complexities of gay divorce, to the battle for full legal status as parents, “Daddy and Papa” presents a revealing look at some of the gay fathers who are breaking new ground in the ever-changing landscape of the American family.

The usual support groups will be held at both the Manistee and Ludington meetings.

Join the groups to share with others on the same journey, sending a message of hope and unconditional love and fostering respect, friendship and justice for LGBT sisters and brothers.

For anyone who can’t make it to a meeting, PFLAG members will meet with them individually at their convenience.

Call (313) 670-2613 with questions or for information.