Ramsdell accepting bids on art collection of Patricia Lottie

MANISTEE — Those who are looking to expand their art collection or buy gifts for their loved ones, two opportunities are left to bid on pieces in the “Lifetime Art Collection of Patricia Lottie” auction at the Ramsdell.

This is the first art auction of its kind for the Ramsdell.

In memory of the late Patricia “Pat” Lottie, who died April 30, 2018, an exhibit and auction is being held from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, with a closing auction and art party held from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA). The proceeds of the event will benefit the Ramsdell.

Glenn, Pat’s husband, came up with the idea to hold an auction when he realized how much art they have both collected over the years. Pat was a founding member of the Arts and Culture Alliance

of Manistee County and served as president of the Manistee Art Institute.

The collection up for bid features a variety of pieces including fiber art, pottery, paintings, sketches and more. There’s something for everyone, Glenn said.

“My wife was a timid person — even though she was outgoing — when it came to her art she was reluctant to show it,” Glenn said. “The art is all within the range of most people.”

The art auction at the Ramsdell features over 150 pieces from northern Michigan artists and other Michigan-based artists. All events take place in Hardy Hall at 101 Maple St. in Manistee.

Xavier Verna, executive director of the Ramsdell, said there has been plenty of interest from the public, and people are showing up at each event to bid on items. However, there are many pieces up for grabs.

“The auction closing is coming up and people are invited to come and have drinks,” Verna said. “We have had a really good run the past two weeks with nearly 40 bidders. People are not just bidding on one thing, and they are coming back to check up on their stuff. It’s going really well.”

While the pieces range from $10 to $1,000, Verna said this serves as a great way for people to dive into collecting art, simply pick up new artwork for their homes, or start buying for the holidays.

“You get to learn from Pat just by standing in the room and seeing her collection,” Verna said. “People can also support artists in their local community, as well. This is how you support them: buy their art.”

The event not only supports the Ramsdell and Lottie family, it also pays tribute to a well known artist who had a large influence on the local artist community.

“The whole purpose of this is to celebrate the life of Pat Lottie,” Verna said. “It’s a new venture for us, this is not typical for us but we respect Glenn; and Pat never got to do an exhibit here. It’s pretty special for him and for us.”