Shannon Rische named Cadillac-Manistee District acting ranger

MANISTEE — Shannon Rische has reported to the Cadillac-Manistee Ranger District to serve as acting ranger, following the retirement of ranger Jim Thompson. Rische will oversee the district’s timber, fire, recreation, wildlife and administrative operations, while the Huron-Manistee National Forests seek a permanent ranger.

Rische joined the USDA Forest Service in 2002 as a civil engineer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. She rose through the ranks to lead the Huron-Manistee’s engineering, lands and recreation programs as operations staff officer, a position she says she will return to with valuable, new perspectives.

“Serving as acting district ranger gives me an opportunity to reconnect with the field and gain a better understanding of the complexities and challenges the district is facing,” said Rische.

Those challenges are substantial, but Rische is confident that the Cadillac-Manistee District will meet them.

“The employees in Manistee are saying goodbye to a long-serving ranger and preparing for a move of the district office from Manistee to the former Chittenden Nursery in Wellston,” said Rische. “That is a lot of change and I hope to help make these transitions as smooth as possible.”

Rische is a native Michigander from Canton. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan.