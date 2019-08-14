Spinach sold in Michigan recalled over salmonella poisoning concerns

By Matt Durr

mlive.com

Health officials are warning consumers about possibly contaminated spinach sold by Dole that was distributed in Michigan along with several other states. Officials say concerns over possible salmonella contamination led to the 6-ounce and 10-ounce packages of Dole spinach to be recalled.

However, health officials also say the packages had a use by date of Aug. 5, 2019 meaning the packages should no longer be on shelves in stores. But those who bought the packages and may have them in their refrigerators should discard the products.

The products in question have UPC codes of 0-71430-00964-2 for the 6-ounce package and 0-71430-00016-8 for the 10-ounce package. The packages were sold in Michigan, along with, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recall is the result of random testing done by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It is particularly dangerous for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.