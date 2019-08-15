Bear Lake Schools prepare to unveil EOP

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake Schools staff members soon will hear a presentation on the district’s new Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

Districts are mandated to create an EOP and most of the local schools hired Compliance One to assist them with the creation of this plan.

Bear Lake principal Sarah Harless told the Bear Lake Schools Board of Education on Wednesday that district will be the first to see the plan.

“Carrie Kotecki from Compliance One and (Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator) Lt. Brian Gutowski will be at the school to roll out the new Emergency Operation Plan to our staff which is all part of the new School Safety grant initiative,” said Harless.

Harless also informed to the board in her report that fall school activities are starting to come to life at Bear Lake Schools as the sports teams are already practicing for their upcoming seasons.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes also filled the board in on some personnel changes.

“We hired Ty Schafer as the new assistant athletic director,” said Cordes. “We also accepted the resignation of Megan Socher, who was a Title I aide for the district.”

Board members did have to address one school handbook change regarding technology. The handbook needs to be approved before the start of school.

Cordes also told the board that there has been some delays in getting projects done with the security grant funds they received from the Michigan State Police. They are still waiting on the card swipe system that will let them know who is entering the building. The company that is scheduled to do the work has many jobs backed up and hastn’t been able to get to Bear Lake yet.

“We are still waiting to get that card system installed, and we are still waiting to get our public address system installed as well as we are waiting on the vendors,” said Cordes.

The superintendent also told the board that the maintenance staff has been doing an outstanding job of getting the building ready for the upcoming school year.

“The custodians have really stepped up this summer, and the building is about ready to go,” said Cordes. “We got a little bit of painting to do, but we should be in good shape to start the school year.”