Habitat for Humanity honors longtime volunteer through ramp project

MANISTEE — A local nonprofit is honoring a longtime volunteer who touched the lives of many in Manistee County.

Vanessa Buhs, Manistee County Habitat for Humanity executive director, said Habitat is giving back to avid supporters Donald and Audrey Strouf, of Manistee, by installing a handicap ramp at their home.

Donald, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired high school teacher, died before the ramp could be built for his use. However, the ramp that volunteers recently constructed will give Audrey the opportunity to age in place in her own home.

Audrey said their home was built by Donald himself, while the two celebrated 70 years of marriage in June.

“He is still committed to Habitat — the (donations) are still coming,” Audrey said. “He was a very giving man.”

Working with Habitat for Humanity since its inception 25 years ago, Donald was at the first meeting held in Manistee County and he assisted in the construction of 10 homes.

“I think as soon as he heard that they were going to build something for somebody else he wanted to be involved,” Audrey said.

Buhs said the updates will give Audrey the support that she needs to live independently.

“This is truly a labor of love for Manistee County Habitat for Humanity,” stated Buhs. “Sometimes community is as simple as a ramp.”

From 1959 to 1981, Donald taught high school mathematics, and eventually, computer programming on the first computers available to students at the time. One of his students later had a successful career in software development and sponsored a scholarship in his name at Manistee High School. Audrey also taught English and Latin classes.

“He was the first teacher for computer programming in all of Manistee County,” Audrey said, sharing details of her late husband’s legacy.

Those who participated in building the ramp have personal connections to the Stroufs.

According to Buhs, Habitat board member Bruce Fredrickson was a former student of Donald, who went on to be a civil engineer of 30 years in Wisconsin. Fredrickson is now retired in Manistee, and he designed the ramp in honor of his beloved teacher.

Paul Glaser, Habitat board member, said he was glad to pitch in on the project as his wife was a former student of Audrey’s, as well.

Other volunteers who worked on the project included Ralph Riggs, Steve Rogers, Jerry Januzzi and Ken Warren.

“These men merged their time and talents to dig holes, cut wood, install posts and boards, and constructed a ramp,” Buhs said. “The men who are helping to build this ramp were students of Audrey and Donald, and they are so happy to give back because he made such an impression on them.”

Mike Richmond, Donald and Audrey’s son-in-law, who is married to their daughter Susan, said Donald worked frequently with Habitat to put his skills in mathematics and carpentry to use for the good of others.

“Especially after he retired, I think he saw Habitat as a way to give back to the community using his hands on skills,” Richmond said. “It was also a social outlet for him, as he was working with guys that he taught. Houses are not a small project. He was a very, very precise builder. His own house was built super straight and the sheet rock inside was dead flat.”

Buhs said Donald was a mentor to many others, as well.

“That’s the kind of volunteer that Habitat needed, a person with that kind of skill set that could be leader for the other volunteers,” she said.

In addition to the Habitat project, an estate sale will be held starting 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday at 411 Polen Road in Manistee. The family requested that donations in Don Strouf’s name be sent to Manistee County Habitat for Humanity at P.O. 495, Manistee, MI 49660.