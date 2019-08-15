HSCB discusses ‘Systems Thinking’

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) met last week for its regular monthly meeting at the Manistee ISD.

Nearly 40 members and guests were present representing about 30 community agencies, health care providers, educators and services groups.

Josh Stoltz, director of Grow Benzie, along with Lynda Zeller, with the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and formerly with DHHS Behavioral Health, led the group in a lively discussion that included several group activities.

“We have such a large group of passionate, caring individuals working hard every day to care for those in need in Manistee County,” said Judy Crockett, coordinator of the Manistee County HSCB. “We are looking to identify ways in which we can work smarter, better coordinate services and reduce duplication of efforts, all while keeping our focus on the people we are dedicated to assisting.”

Stoltz said that having discussions in a neutral space helps build trust among different agencies.

“We are working to break the cycle of thinking ‘What does my agency need?’ to ‘What does my client need?’ Are we agency centered or client centered?” said Stoltz. “We have to ask ‘How is my agency part of the solution?’ and ‘How is my agency part of the problem?’”

At the core of the discussion is the book, “Systems Thinking for Social Change” by David Peter Stroh. It is self-described as a practical guide to solving complex problems, avoiding unintended consequences and achieving lasting results. Stoltz was trained by Stroh in London.

HSCB members then took time to identify the various age groups of people they serve in Manistee County to produce a visual of how many different agencies are providing a multitude of services to individuals and families in Manistee County.

Members then engaged in another activity to identify the work they are doing in four specific areas (housing, transportation, food access and active living). These four areas are part of a larger model known as the Social Determinants of Health.

“When we think about the Social Determinants of Health, we are looking at how opportunities for education, health, employment, housing, safe neighborhoods, quality education and social connections impact health,” said Crockett. “So we are looking at how we can remove some of the barriers that make it more difficult for some folks to access opportunities.”

Stoltz said having an understanding of the system and how the parts work together is necessary if a group is working toward change.

“It takes time to go from having people connect, to having positive interactions, to understanding each other, to trusting each other, to having a willingness to collaborate,” he said.

Zeller spoke of her passion for working with Manistee County as she has always found the agencies to be creative and compassionate as well as innovative in finding solutions.

“The Michigan Health Endowment Fund is focused on providing grants to projects that are innovative,” she said. “I love coming to Manistee, and I look forward to coming here whenever I have a reason. We are working with a number of agencies now on funding opportunities for projects in Manistee County.”

At the center of the room was a visual of a family — a table and a few chairs with stuffed animals in various shapes, sizes and colors that was a representation of the families and individuals the agencies served.

“This exercise today was a first step to working on a systems change for the agencies in Manistee County,” said Crockett. “We are working to put the clients at the hub of our wheel and to do case planning and support that includes the entire family. In some cases this will mean that an agency may let go of one thing and let allow another agency to take the lead. To do that, we are working to gain a better understanding of each other, as well as build trust with one another — so that we can move from the agency being the center versus the clients and the families being the center.

“Like any type of change in thinking, this will take time, but the result will be a better served population, and a lighter workload for some very over-worked, deeply compassionate care providers,” Crockett continued.

In past meetings, the members discussed a model known as Transition to Success, which involves engaging the community along with providers to support families as they work toward self-sufficiency. It is a model that goes beyond providing benefits to meet immediate needs such as food and energy assistance, to include helping the family identify its goals, and they wrapping community supports around the family to help them meet their goals and self-sufficiency.

“No one wants to live in poverty,” said Dave Berns, a private citizen with substantial social work experience. “And we should not punish people for making progress. We need to support them to help them move toward self-sufficiency.”

The Manistee County HSCB is a state-endorsed human services collaborative formed in 1987 to identify community needs and seek dynamic solutions by maximizing partnerships, mobilizing support and providing leadership.

With over 50 partners, the group meets monthly at Manistee ISD in Parkdale.