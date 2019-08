MANISTEE — The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Auxiliary will host a career uniforms shoes and accessories sale from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday in the Education Center of the hospital at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

The vendor will have a variety of shoes for work and recreation, as well as medical accessories, nursing totes, warm-up jackets and long sleeve tees. Credit cards will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary’s support of programs and services at Manistee Hospital.