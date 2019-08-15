Police looking for man who may have fallen overboard in Grand Traverse Bay

By Brandon Champion

mlive.com

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Authorities are looking for a 57-yar-old man who may have fallen overboard while boating in Grand Traverse Bay.

Terry Eugene Warren of Northport was last seen leaving Northport Marina in Leelanau County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police located his beached watercraft near a residence on East Ingalls Bay Road in Northport at 6 p.m., but there was no sign of Warren.

It is believed at this time that Warren was the sole occupant of the watercraft and the he may have fallen overboard.

The watercraft came ashore unmanned and police have been unable to locate Warren.

The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, United State Coast Guard and local agencies from Leelanau County are looking for Warren.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040 or Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.