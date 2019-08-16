College board to be updated on summer activities

SCOTTVILLE — It has been a busy summer on the campus of West Shore Community College.

Some of those activities will be discussed at the 4 p.m. Monday meeting of the WSCC board of trustees in the John M. Eaton Board Room are expected to hear reports about some of those activities.

Among the reports expected to be presented to the board is one from WSCC Business Opportunity Center director Crystal Young on the successful College for Kids program that was held earlier this month. The program drew a record number of students this year.

Another report on a program that was also held in July is going to be coming from WSCC Wellness Center Director Julie Smith. Her report will detail the Muddy Fox Trot 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course. The run helped raise funds for the WSCC Foundation Scholarship program.

WSCC has two representatives on the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) in trustee Bruce Smith and president Scott Ward. At every month’s meeting they deliver a report to the rest of the board on the activities of the MCCA that often includes information on pending action and legislation from the Michigan legislature.

Executive director of college relations Thom Hawley will be bringing several things before the board in the president’s office report. Hawley will deliver his West Shore report on activities at the college and a marketing report on things the college is doing in that area.

Board members will also be given an update on the WSCC Student Senate by Cynthia Fout. She is expected to discuss the activities the Student Senate has planned in the upcoming months.

WSCC vice president of academics and student services Dr. Mark Kinney will give his monthly academic report to the board at Monday’s meeting. He touches on a different subject matter each month and will speak on a subject related to the academic structure at the college.

New employees Christina Bateson (computer and media services/network technician), Kristina Hiltz (administrative assistant financial aid) and Annie Jacobson (director of enrollment and student engagement) are all expected to be introduced to the board.

Board administrative committee chairman James Jensen will present the July 2019 financial statement for expenditures of $1,031,920 and auxiliary fund expenditures of $41,437 to the board for consideration of approval. The financials were approved by the administrative committee at its Aug. 14 meeting.