Michigan’s Adventure to open Snoopy-themed park in 2020

By Ben Solis

mlive.com

MUSKEGON, MI – Snoopy, Woodstock and their friends from Peanuts lore will be featured at a new children’s area at Michigan’s Adventure in spring 2020.

The re-imagined section of Michigan’s Adventure dubbed “Camp Snoopy” will include five new rides with an outdoors theme, including a family-friendly roller coaster and a playground, according to a news release issued by the Muskegon amusement and water park.

Each ride is aimed at families with children from toddlers to pre-teens.

Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure, said the new Peanuts attraction is a “significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions.”

“(Camp Snoopy) reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” Jourden-Mark said in the release. “The new Camp Snoopy joins attractions such as the award-winning Shivering Timbers roller coaster and WildWater Adventure water park in providing our guests with unique opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come.”

The Woodstock Express is described as a family roller coaster with plenty of ups and downs, simulating the frenetic flight pattern of Snoopy’s best bird friend.

Beagle Scout Lookout will let young adventurers climb aboard a version of a colorful hot air balloon. For a bouncy, bumpy jaunt, the Mud Buggies will let young guests maneuver their very own, child-sized off-road vehicle.

Another attraction, the Camp Bus, puts Snoopy in the driver’s seat as families and their children sit as passengers. To round things out, the Trail Blazers ride will let riders buckle in and zoom around an off-road expedition.

Additionally, the Beagle Scout Acres area will feature a large play structure with interactive features.

Michigan’s Adventure is the largest amusement and water park in Michigan with more than 60 rides and attractions. It is owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment, which also owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, and Kott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Michigan’s Adventure is one of the last few Cedar Fair properties to introduce the Camp Snoopy attraction, which was first featured in 1983 at Knott’s Berry Farm.