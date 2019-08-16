NAOMI DAROM: There is a sexist demand on female superheroes

By NAOMI DAROM

Guest Columnist

(TNS) “Mom, look,” said my daughter Mika. She was sitting on her bed, poring over the “Marvel Encyclopedia,” a door-stopper catalog of superheroes recently borrowed from the public library. “The men here look so big and strong,” she said as she pointed to the glossy pages, “but the women all look like this” — she sucked in her stomach to indicate a concave abdomen and a minuscule waist.

The women also had ample breasts, though my 8-year-old may be too young to notice. In fact, they all looked alike: While getting their busts augmented to double-Ds, they also apparently had asked for their lower ribs to be removed.

Hyper-sexualization of women in comics is hardly news; what makes it relevant today — what made my daughter open that book in the first place — is the fact that so many of these superheroines are leaping to the big screens.

Natalie Portman just announced that she is set to take on the role of a female Thor, after male Thor has abandoned his superhero duties. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is finally getting her own movie. They follow in the footsteps of the “Wonder Woman” movie, which in 2017 became the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all time and of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel,” which earlier this year became the ninth highest-grossing superhero movie ever. We seem to be cresting a wave of heavily monetized female empowerment.

As a child of the 1970s, who had to settle for meek Disney princesses as role models, I am a sucker for new feminist heroes and will happily take my kids to see them all. But lately, I have started noticing that in these brave new films, one edict of the old comic books remains: Women may be powerful, but they must also be hot. Gal Gadot, Larson, Johansson and Portman would all look just as natural on the cover of Vogue as they do on the battlefield. And although the most ostensibly pornified physiques and Catwoman fetish costumes are thankfully gone, superheroines still fight in catsuits and short skirts, the better to show off their marvelous bodies.

This is female empowerment, filtered through the male gaze.

It is really rather odd. We’re constantly told, by stars and studios, that these movies are about breaking barriers, empowering women, increasing diversity. Yet why are superheroines today allowed personalities, professional lives, cool gadgets, lassos of truth and sassy comebacks, but not rolls of fat, pimples or big noses?

“Well,” said my husband when I complained to him, “aren’t superheroes supposed to look, you know, super?”

Good point, I thought, so let’s look at the other team: While most super-men are muscly, and some are veritable eye-candy (I’m looking at you, Captain America), others are allowed at least some diversity of looks. The Hulk has settled into his form as a genial green giant; Deadpool wears a mask over a sad vista of scars; “Fantastic Four’s” The Thing is basically a pile of rocks; “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Drax looks like a tattooed wall, and don’t get me started on the raccoon.

In “Avengers: Endgame,” handsome Norse god Thor grows a thicket of a beard and a beer belly — and stays that way throughout the film! Can we imagine his Avengers’ colleague Black Widow, played by one of our era’s most beautiful actresses, with a bulging gut? Wonder Woman with a rocky complexion? The Wasp with anything but a wasp waist?

The truth is that as these women break barriers, patriarchy keeps reminding them that they can’t break all the barriers. In “Long Shot,” one of this year’s most publicized romantic comedies, a woman is elected president, which in the current political climate is a true superhero feat. Unsurprisingly, this barrier-breaking hero is played by the statuesque Charlize Theron, demonstrating that women can be anything — even presidents! As long as they are ridiculously, off-the-charts beautiful.

This subtle sexism is easy to miss, not only because we are so used to stunning leading ladies but because beauty has always been a form of female superpower. The Disney princesses I grew up watching may have seemed pliant and meek, but they possessed the secret weapon of their doe eyes, creamy complexion and cascading shiny hair, the better to persuade a man to save them, fight a witch on their behalf or search for the perfect little foot to match the glass slipper. These movies provided an education: Being pretty is the path to power. We learned the lesson well, and have been on a diet ever since.

In fact, for ages, beauty was almost the only power a woman had. Unless she nabbed a man before her bloom faded, she was ruined. It is a very short window. A nubile youth is the stuff of poetry; a sagging spinster is a tragedy, or at most comic relief in a Jane Austen novel. And so, folded inside every contemporary superwoman is the ultimate female superpower: Her legs are long, her abs are taut, her cheekbones exquisite. It seems that we have replaced one set of impossible standards (be pretty and helpless) with another (deflect bullets and also have a killer body).

This is about more than self-esteem and Dove-style body-acceptance campaigns: It’s about power. As Naomi Wolf wrote in “The Beauty Myth,” “The stronger women were becoming politically, the heavier the ideals of beauty would bear down upon them.” Twenty-eight years after Wolf wrote her manifesto, the ideal heroine remains, in her words, “the gaunt, yet full-breasted Caucasian, not often found in nature.” The only difference is that nowadays, the woman is sometimes allowed to be black (or green or blue). Despite the progress made on women’s rights, girls still feel not good enough because they don’t look like the women on their various screens. How will they feel empowered to demand that the world doesn’t judge them on the same oppressive scale?

One noteworthy exception to this rule has been Melissa McCarthy’s fat secret agent from 2015 movie “Spy.” Although that movie grossed $235 million worldwide, 20th Century Fox has no plans to shoot a sequel. “They just didn’t wanna do it,” director Paul Feig said of the studio. One can only speculate as to why.

This is not good enough. Studios are counting on women to flock to these movies, but they keep imagining female power in ways that are non-threatening to men. We should demand a “Spy” sequel. We should demand superheroes that look like actual women. We should demand the power to look like a pile of rocks, if that’s what our narrative arc requires. Only when that has been achieved, and not a minute before, can studios lay claim to women-empowerment marketing hype.

Naomi Darom is a doctoral student in sociology and gender at Northeastern University in Boston. She wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.