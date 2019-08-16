Rep. O’Malley announces in-district office hours for August

LANSING — State Rep. Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, announced two dates and four locations where he will meet with area residents during office hours later this month.

“It is important to spend time listening to the concerns of residents in the Fighting 101st,” O’Malley said. “I hope you will join me at one of the upcoming stops so that I can bring your valued input to Lansing.”

O’Malley will be available on Thursday at the following times and locations:

• 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E Government Center Drive in Suttons Bay; and

• 3-4 p.m. at Benzonia Township Hall, 1020 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia.

Additionally, O’Malley will be available on Aug. 30 at the following times and locations:

•· 11 a.m. to noon on the second floor of Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St. in Manistee; and

• 1-2 p.m. at Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.

No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with O’Malley may call his office at (517) 373-0825 or email him at JackOMalley@house.mi.gov.