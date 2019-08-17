Daniels to talk about beer brewing in Manistee at the Old Kirke Museum

MANISTEE — Bob Daniels will speak on Beer Brewing: The C.H. Daniels Brewery at the Old Kirke Museum this week as part of the First Person Stories & Songs series.

The presenation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the museum, located at 304 Walnut St., Manistee.

The C.H. Daniels Brewery was Manistee’s first and arguably most successful brewery. It brewed lager-style beers from 1884 until the State of Michigan implemented prohibition in May 1918.

Following the introduction of prohibition, the brewery attempted to survive by brewing “near-beer” (beer with alcohol below the permissible limit of 1%) and bottling soda pop. The story of the rise and success of this brewery will be told by Daniels, who is a great-grandson of Charles Henry (C.H.) Daniels.

Daniels will discuss what he knows about the brewery and the Daniels family. He will also display some historical items from the brewery and answer questions from the public.

The presentation is free to the public, however, donations are accepted to help maintain and operate the museum building, the oldest Danish Lutheran Church in America.

The Old Kirke’s new lower exhibit hall will be open before and after the program so attendees may view “The Old Churches of Manistee, circa 1900” exhibit celebrating the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial and the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.

For more information email theoldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.