ECHO His Love marks 10 years of Safe Harbor

MANISTEE — Safe Harbor of Manistee celebrated 10 years of providing shelter and changing lives on Aug. 10.

Many invited volunteers and former guests of the shelter could not attend. Therefore, ECHO His Love has provided a second chance for those who have participated to continue the celebration.

A display of the guests’ and volunteers’ stories, news clippings and statistics for 10 years is available for viewing in the front entrance of the offices at 525 Michael St. in Manistee. Also, available is a memory book for guests or volunteers to leave their story, donation slips and T-shirts to wear in support of Safe Harbor of Manistee.

Office hours at ECHO His Love are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The display is open to the public.