Women Who Care donate to Blessings in a Backpack

MANISTEE — 100 Women Who Care Manistee County selected Blessings in a Backpack as the recipient of their July 2019 quarterly donations.

During the one-hour meeting, which provides funding to a Manistee County agency or nonprofit, $6,800 was raised.

The program funded this quarter provides a bag of easy to eat healthy food for youth in need on weekends.

“We need to raise funds to feed about 90 children during the school year,” said Char Halsey, as she presented to the women at their July meeting. “For $100 per child, we can send them home on the weekends with a bag of food during the entire school year. We have a partnership with Meijer that allows us to provide this food to needy children every weekend so they don’t go hungry.”

The food is delivered monthly and volunteers meet at the United Methodist Church to pack the bags and to deliver them to the schools. Students stop at the office at the end of the day on Fridays to pick up their bag so they can have something healthy to eat over the weekend.

At a cost of $100 per child for the entire school year, the program is considered a real value due to the partnership with Meijer and the all-volunteer group that manages the program. While these children do qualify for free or reduced lunch and often breakfast while at school, food insecurity at home on the weekends is often an issue.

“I continue to be inspired by the wonderful programs and services that happen in Manistee County,” said Judy Crockett, co-founder of 100 Women Who Care Manistee County. “And I know that so many of these programs can never happen and continue without the dedication of caring volunteers.”

Between 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Care, over $185,000 has been raised to support local agencies in 18 one-hour quarterly meetings since the groups first formed in 2014.

“This is a tremendously efficient way to support the important work happening every day in Manistee County. We are always welcoming and seeking new members,” said Crockett.

100 Women Who Care meet quarterly, on the third Tuesday in January, April, July and October. Meetings are held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Bungalow Inn. For more information contact Judy Crockett at womensnetworkmanistee@gmail.com. 100 Men Who Care Manistee meet the third Wednesday of those same months.