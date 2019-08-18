Average Michigan opioid patient got 62-day supply in 2018

By Scott Levin

Less than a week of opioid use creates a risk of long-term dependence on the drug, experts say.

Yet Michigan residents consumed enough opioids in 2018 for every man, woman and child in the state to have a 16-day supply, state data shows.

That’s 8.1 million prescriptions in a state with 10 million people. It’s down from a peak of 11.4 million in 2015, but still much higher than before the opioid crisis began, based on data from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which tracks sales of controlled prescription drugs.

“The number of opioid prescriptions are decreasing, but we still have a long way to go before we get to what I would consider a reasonable level,” said Dr. Chad Brummett, an anesthesiologist at University of Michigan and director of U-M’s Division of Pain Research.

In 2018, the 8.1 million opioid prescriptions were issued to 2.6 million “aggregate patients,” which represents each patient prescribed a specific opioid, such as Tylenol with codeine No. 3. Individuals were counted more than once if they obtained more than one type of opioid in 2018.

On average, an individual prescribed a specific opioid filled that prescription three times in 2018, totaling an 62-day supply of the drug with 207 doses, the state data shows.

That’s considerably higher than federal guidelines.

Three days of opioids “will often be sufficient; more than seven days will rarely be needed,” says the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The risk that a non-cancer patient will use opioids for a year or more starts increasing after the third day of taking the drug and “increases substantially after someone is prescribed five or more days,” according to Web MD.

The 62-day average opioid supply is somewhat skewed by cancer patients; recovering addicts taking methadone or Suboxone as part of their treatment program, and chronic-pain patients who take opioids for months or throughout the year.

Of the 2.6 million aggregate patients, almost 20,000 took drugs that averaged a 200-day supply and another 500,000 took drugs where the average supply was between 100 and 199 days.

But some of the most popular narcotics also were prescribed at levels that averaged far above the 7-day cap suggested by the CDC.

In fact, 73% of the patients received one of five drugs or their generic equivalents:

Norco 5-mg tablets were the single-most popular opioid, given to 731,120 individuals. The average supply per patient was 23 days.

Tramadol HCL 50-mg tablets was prescribed to 442,844 patients. The average supply was 65 days per patient.

A stronger formulation of Norco, the 7.5-mg tablets, went to 264,188 individuals. Patients averaged an 80-day supply.

Tylenol with codeine #3 was obtained by 256,080 patients. The average supply was 20 days.

An even stronger version of Norco, the 10-mg tablet, was given to 219,953 persons. The average supply was 147 days per patient.

Many prescribers and patients continue to overestimate the benefits of opioids and underestimate the downsides, Brummett said.

“Opioids definitely have a role in major surgery and some cases of severe chronic pain,” he said. “But a lot of times, opioids aren’t the best answer. … More is not better.”

Besides the high risk of addiction, side effects of opioids include sleepiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, constipation and respiratory depression.

Moreover, patients develop a tolerance to the opioids over time, which means they need increasingly higher doses to get the same effect.

“If you’re physically dependent on opioids, your overall health is going to be poor,” Brummet said. “They’re just not good for you.”

Brummet pointed to studies that show a combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be as effective as an opioid in treating pain without the risk of addiction.

He recently participated in a statewide study in which doctors reduced the number of opioids prescribed after surgery without seeing a change in post-surgery patient satisfaction levels.

“There are cases where you don’t need any opioids, where we used to prescribe 50, 60, 70 pills,” he said.

Americans are about 5% of the world’s population, but in 2015 they consumed 80% of the global opioid supply.

“We’re still at levels much higher than comparable countries — many orders of magnitude above,” said Rebecca Haffajee, a University of Michigan assistant professor in public health who has studied the opioid crisis.

Nationally, the opioid crisis peaked around 2012-13, at which point the number of opioid prescriptions began to decrease, Haffajee said.

But in Michigan, opioid sales continued to accelerate for another two years, based on state data.

Prescriptions for opioid painkillers increased 41% in Michigan between 2009 and 2015, the state numbers show. Since 2015, the number of prescriptions has dropped 29%, the LARA data shows.

But while the number of opioid prescriptions has dropped in the past two years, the number of deaths by opioid overdoses have continued to skyrocket — 2,033 deaths in 2017 compared to 163 in 2000. The number of opioid deaths is 2017 almost equaled Michigan traffic and gun deaths combined.

Haffajee said the rise in overdose deaths could be an unintended consequence of declining opioid prescriptions. As addicts find it harder to get legal opioids, they may be turning to street drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be extremely potent.

Brummet and Haffajee say the good news is that opioid prescriptions are decreasing. But the bad news is the medical community is still struggling with the issue of effective pain management.

“There are 100 million Americans with chronic daily pain. That’s more people than with diabetes, cancer and heart disease combined,” Brummet said. “We’re prescribing less opioids and that’s good. But we have not made significant strides on management pain, and we need to do much more on that front.”