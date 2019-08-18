Down-home fun: Manistee County Fair wraps up with concert, demolition derby

ONEKAMA — The gates have closed on another year at the Manistee County Fair.

The week-long event ended with a bang and a crash Saturday evening, as the grandstand played host to the Scottville-based T.N.T. demolition derby.

Kailyn Chaney, winner of the first heat of powder puff races, loves the thrill of demolition derby.

“It’s an adrenaline rush, for sure,” she said.

Over one hundred cars came out to compete in a plethora of races including men’s, women’s, stock heat, mod heat and youth divisions. The derby opened with the Kid’s Power-wheel Demo Derby, which saw youngsters Braydon and Carter finish in a near tie.

The results of the races were not made available at press time.

Vendors said last week was a little slower compared to previous years, but a large turnout came for the weekend events — filling the grandstand seating to near capacity with enthusiastic race fans.

Ludington-based band, the Whisky Rebels, warmed up the crowd with a mix of classic rock and country covers.

Other grandstand events included a draft horse pull on Tuesday, Thursday night motocross hosted by SJO productions and a tractor pull on Friday by West Michigan Pullers.

The annual event also featured a full lineup of traditional fair festivities including 4-H projects, equestrian events, animal showing, vendors, face painting, petting zoo and much more.

See page 7A for photos this year’s 4-H winners.