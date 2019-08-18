Hollebeke and Janowiak to wed

MANISTEE — Mollie Hollebeke, daughter of Alton “Bud” Hollebeke and Sharon Hollebeke, of Bradford, and Jordan Janowiak, son of Jeff and Heather Janowiak, of Manistee, have announced their engagement. The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Bradford Area High School, and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. She is an account executive at the CBS affiliate in Marquette. Her fiance, a 2009 graduate from Manistee Catholic Central, graduated from Michigan Technological University. He is a forester for Hancock Forest Management. The wedding is planned for Aug. 31 in Manistee.