Looking Back for Aug. 19

20 YEARS AGO

Fall colors

Like several trees in the county, there are many especially located on Cherry Road in Manistee that have already taken on an autumn look. Although the changing leaf colors are a sign that summer is drawing to a close, they’re also an indication of the brilliant fall season that’s soon approaching.

60 YEARS AGO

New school planning

Initial steps toward recommendation of a procedure to effect unification of 11 “around the lake” school districts were taken at a brief meeting last night at Manistee High School. Present were delegates from ten primary districts and Manistee’s city school district who had been invited to comprise a study committee by the city’s Board of Education. Named chairman of the group was John Larson, also chairman of the local School Study Committee.

To practice in Manistee

Edward Hensel, osteopathic physician and surgeon, has opened offices for general practice at 160 Harrison, it was announced today. Dr. Hensel, son of Mrs. Ida Hensel, 194 Harrison St., is a native of this city and graduated from Manistee High School in 1931.

80 YEARS AGO

“Oz” comes to the Vogue

Beginning tomorrow afternoon at the Vogue Theatre will be “The Wizard of Oz”. The film will have one show only at 1:30 p.m. so make sure to bring the kiddies.

City changes paving plan

The city commission at a special meeting last night decided to change its plan for repaving local streets that have been or will be torn up in connection with the sewage disposal plant work now in progress. Instead of cinders the committee suggests stone and in place of the oil aggregate top they suggest they use asphalt or bituminous concrete.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum