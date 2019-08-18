Home / Local News / Manistee County Fair 4-H winners

MANISTEE COUNTY — Several Manistee County 4-H’ers claimed winning titles during the fair last week.

Winners included:

CLOVERBUDS

The Cloverbud winners were (from left to right): Kason Lambert and Paisley Birdsley. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Kason Lambert and Paisley Birdsley.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP

Winners of the swine showmanship category included (front row, from left to right): Cash Rosum and Emma Bradford. (Back row, from left to right): Olivia Wilkosz, Samantha Wilkosz and Maggie Domres. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Cash Rosum – (beginner) second place showman

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman

Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman

MARKET SWINE

Winners of the market swine category included (front row, from left to right): Cash Rosum, Lindsey Gardner and Emma Bradford. (Back row, from left to right): Emily Gardner and Anna Bradford. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Cash Rosum – (beginner) first place market

Lindsey Gardner – (beginner) second place market

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place market

Emily Gardner – (senior) first place market

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market

MARKET SHEEP

The winners of the market sheep category were (from left to right): Cassidy Brown and Natalie Brown. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Cassidy Brown – (beginner) second place market

Natalie Brown – (beginner) first place market

BEEF

The winners of the beef category were (front row, from left to right): Natalie Brown and ShawNee Renner. (Back row, from left to right): Emily Gardner, Olivia Wilkosz, Samantha Wilkosz, Cheyenne Renner and Grace Servinski. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Natalie Brow – (beginner) second place feeder

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) first place feeder

Emily Gardner – (senior) second place showman and second place market

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman

Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman

Cheyenne Renner – (senior) showman

Grace Servinski – (junior) second place showman and first place feeder

GOAT

Winners of the goat category included (front row, from left to right): Natalie Brown, Peyton Buckner, Anna Bradford, Bethani Schuiteman and Emma Bradford. (Back row, from left to right): Maggie Domres, Philip Putney and Grace Servinski. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Natalie Brown – (beginner) second place market

Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place showman

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place dairy and best of show

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman and best of breed

Philip Putney – (junior) first place dairy and second place showman

Grace Servinski – (junior) first place meat and first place showman

RABBIT 

Winners of the rabbit category included (from left to right): Olivia Wilkosz, Aubry LeSarge and Bethani Schuiteman. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) showman

Aubry LeSarge – (beginner) first place showman and first place market

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman; second place market; best of show overall; and best of breed (Californian, mini rex, dwarf, Hotot, fur overall)

TURKEY

The winners of the turkey category were (from left to right): David Servinski, Cheyenne Renner, Angel Klein, Anna Bradford, ShawNee Renner and Allison Burrus. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

David Servinski – (beginner) first place market

Cheyenne Renner – (senior) second place showman and second place market

Angel Klein – (senior) first place showman

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman

Allison Burrus – (beginner) first place showman

DUCKS

The winners of the duck category were (front row, from left to right): Emma Bradford and Bethani Schuiteman. (Back row, from left to right): Angel Klein and Maggie Domres. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman and second place market

Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) first place showman and first place market

CHICKEN

Winners of the chicken category included (front row, from left to right): Amelia Sexton, Peyton Buckner, ShawNee Renner and Allison Burrus. (Back row, from left to right): Angel Klein, Olivia Buckner and Ben McQueen. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

Amelia Sexton – (beginner) best of show eggs

Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman

Allison Burrus – (beginner) showman

Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman best bird and second place market

Olivia Buckner – (beginner) second place showman

Ben McQueen – (junior) first place market

ALL 4-H WINNERS

(Back row, from left to right): Natalie Brown, Anna Bradford, Mason MacQueen, Cheyenne Renner, Olivia Wilkosz, Samantha Wilkosz, Philip Putney, Emily Gardner, Grace Servinski, Maggie Domres, Ben McQueen, David Servinski and Angel Klein. (Middle row, from left to right): Amelia Sexton, Wiley McQueen, Lindsey Gardner, Robbie Burrus, ShawNee Renner, Aubry LeSarge and Cassidy Brown. (Front row, from left to right): Emma Bradford, Peyton Buckner, Allison Burrus, Olivia Buckner, Kason Lambert, Cameron Cebula, Bethani Schuiteman, Cash Rosum and Paisley Birdsley. (Ashlyn Korienek/News Advocate)

 

Posted by MNA Staff

