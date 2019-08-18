Manistee County Fair 4-H winners

MANISTEE COUNTY — Several Manistee County 4-H’ers claimed winning titles during the fair last week.

Winners included:

CLOVERBUDS

Kason Lambert and Paisley Birdsley.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP

Cash Rosum – (beginner) second place showman

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman

Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman

MARKET SWINE

Cash Rosum – (beginner) first place market

Lindsey Gardner – (beginner) second place market

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place market

Emily Gardner – (senior) first place market

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market

MARKET SHEEP

Cassidy Brown – (beginner) second place market

Natalie Brown – (beginner) first place market

BEEF

Natalie Brow – (beginner) second place feeder

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) first place feeder

Emily Gardner – (senior) second place showman and second place market

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman

Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman

Cheyenne Renner – (senior) showman

Grace Servinski – (junior) second place showman and first place feeder

GOAT

Natalie Brown – (beginner) second place market

Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place showman

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place dairy and best of show

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman and best of breed

Philip Putney – (junior) first place dairy and second place showman

Grace Servinski – (junior) first place meat and first place showman

RABBIT

Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) showman

Aubry LeSarge – (beginner) first place showman and first place market

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman; second place market; best of show overall; and best of breed (Californian, mini rex, dwarf, Hotot, fur overall)

TURKEY

David Servinski – (beginner) first place market

Cheyenne Renner – (senior) second place showman and second place market

Angel Klein – (senior) first place showman

Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman

Allison Burrus – (beginner) first place showman

DUCKS

Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman

Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman and second place market

Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman

Maggie Domres – (senior) first place showman and first place market

CHICKEN

Amelia Sexton – (beginner) best of show eggs

Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman

ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman

Allison Burrus – (beginner) showman

Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman best bird and second place market

Olivia Buckner – (beginner) second place showman

Ben McQueen – (junior) first place market

ALL 4-H WINNERS