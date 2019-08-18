Manistee County Fair 4-H winners

MANISTEE COUNTY — Several Manistee County 4-H’ers claimed winning titles during the fair last week.
Winners included:
CLOVERBUDS
Kason Lambert and Paisley Birdsley.
SWINE SHOWMANSHIP
Cash Rosum – (beginner) second place showman
Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman
Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman
Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman
Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman
MARKET SWINE
Cash Rosum – (beginner) first place market
Lindsey Gardner – (beginner) second place market
Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place market
Emily Gardner – (senior) first place market
Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market
MARKET SHEEP
Cassidy Brown – (beginner) second place market
Natalie Brown – (beginner) first place market
BEEF
Natalie Brow – (beginner) second place feeder
ShawNee Renner – (beginner) first place feeder
Emily Gardner – (senior) second place showman and second place market
Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) first place showman
Samantha Wilkosz – (senior) first place showman
Cheyenne Renner – (senior) showman
Grace Servinski – (junior) second place showman and first place feeder
GOAT
Natalie Brown – (beginner) second place market
Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman
Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place showman
Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place dairy and best of show
Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman
Maggie Domres – (senior) second place showman and best of breed
Philip Putney – (junior) first place dairy and second place showman
Grace Servinski – (junior) first place meat and first place showman
RABBIT
Olivia Wilkosz – (junior) showman
Aubry LeSarge – (beginner) first place showman and first place market
Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman; second place market; best of show overall; and best of breed (Californian, mini rex, dwarf, Hotot, fur overall)
TURKEY
David Servinski – (beginner) first place market
Cheyenne Renner – (senior) second place showman and second place market
Angel Klein – (senior) first place showman
Anna Bradford – (beginner) second place market
ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman
Allison Burrus – (beginner) first place showman
DUCKS
Emma Bradford – (beginner) first place showman
Bethani Schuiteman – (beginner) second place showman and second place market
Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman
Maggie Domres – (senior) first place showman and first place market
CHICKEN
Amelia Sexton – (beginner) best of show eggs
Peyton Buckner – (beginner) showman
ShawNee Renner – (beginner) showman
Allison Burrus – (beginner) showman
Angel Klein – (senior) second place showman best bird and second place market
Olivia Buckner – (beginner) second place showman
Ben McQueen – (junior) first place market
ALL 4-H WINNERS