PATRICK J. HUFFMAN: Applauds decision to help raise awareness of Amish vehicles on roads

As a former resident of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, I applaud the decision by the Manistee County Road Commission to install signs that can remind residents, inform visitors and improve road safety for all vehicles.

We should always observe safe driving habits, but the speed discrepancy between an automobile traveling at the posted speed limit and a horse drawn buggy traveling on the same road is surprising and can lead to close calls and potential danger to occupants of both vehicles.

Of concern, of course are the occupants of the horse drawn buggy and the horse itself. I’ve seen the tragedy of a car/buggy accident along the hills and valleys of Pennsylvania roads. Manistee County is blessed with some beautiful rolling hills of our own.

I have also watched the Amish as they faithfully maintain their lifestyle and purpose in the face of modernization and technology that can be overwhelming. As their pace of life differs from our own, the Amish remind us that a simple life of working the land and raising a family without all the (essential?) contraptions available today is both possible and rewarding.

MCRC’s decision is likely to help us slow down, smile and take a breath when we see a horse and buggy traveling along our county roads on a normal summer day or evening. I suggest that slowing down a bit as you maneuver by them and waving at the occupants will do as much good for you as it will bring a smile to their faces.

Common sense is not as common today, but this decision makes me know that it is alive and well here along God’s beautiful lakeside.

Thanks for reading.

Patrick J. Huffman

Manistee