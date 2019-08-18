Second LaborFest event promises full day of fun

MANISTEE — LaborFest will return for its second year with an even bigger musical lineup and a bigger goal in mind.

The featured performer for the 2019 event — taking place over Labor Day weekend — is the high-energy funk rock band Here Come the Mummies. While the organizers, nonprofit group Salt City Rock and Blues are continuing to raise money toward plans for an amphitheater at First Street Beach, there’s more of an objective this year. The group is looking to fund a feasibility study for the structure.

The inaugural LaborFest in 2018 was completely free only taking donations toward the amphitheater project, and this year’s event will have an admission for the evening concerts to help meet the group’s target.

Preliminary plans call for an open air, multi-use facility that can host a variety of events, including concerts, theatrical presentations, graduations and other public events. While funded through the auspices of Salt City Rock and Blues, the facility would be owned by the City of Manistee and managed by the Department of Public Works.

“Our goal for LaborFest 2019 is to make certain a feasibility is undertaken for the First Street Beach Amphitheater,” said Tom Volkema, Salt City Rock and Blues president. “Once built, Salt City Rock and Blues’ annual LaborFest event will raise funds that will be earmarked for the ongoing maintenance of the facility. Our goal is to construct an iconic state-of-the-art facility unlike any other structure on the Lake Michigan coast. Just as important as the structure itself is the fact that no taxpayer funding for the construction of the amphitheater or its annual maintenance will be required.”

Salt City Rock and Blues’ past events have raised funds that were used to restore the Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse. Additionally, a sizable contribution was made to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. For its efforts, Salt City Rock and Blues was recognized by the Manistee News Advocate as 2018 Citizen of the Year, honorable mention.

The total cost for the amphitheater project could be several million dollars.

“The initial phase does not include any permanent seating so it would just be lawn chairs and things like that. What it would include would be the stage itself, handicap accessible bathrooms, sound system, lighting, that type of thing,” said Bob Ogilvie, vice president of Salt City Rock and Blues.

City manager Thad Taylor said an architect came up with some renderings and had a construction company “take a guess.”

“It could be as much as $3 million. That’s based on certain assumptions,” he said. “That’s why we want to engage with a company and do a feasibility study. What should we have? … We’re going to have to redo that large parking lot area there, work on the traffic flow for the streets around there. It’s a pretty inclusive project but the scope is that it would be part of our parks system and would be usable by anybody.”

LaborFest will be an all day event, beginning with a classic car and bike show at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 at First Street Beach near the boat launch.

A parade will take place at 12:30 p.m., starting near the fountain on the west end of River Street going down to the event area at First Street Beach. Anyone who would like to participate in the parade can contact Ogilvie at (231) 299-7392, the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce at (231) 723-2575 or show up the day of the event prior to the parade. There is no cost to take part in the parade.

Free afternoon music runs from 1-5 p.m. near the Lions Pavilion, beginning with Larry Bialik and the Rambling Band, Chad Rushing Trio, Rock Supply and Suffering Succotash. In addition, there will be kids games in the afternoon near the Lions Pavilion, a bounce house, tethered hot air balloon rides sponsored by RE/MAX in the kite flying area (the location for the proposed amphitheater) and multiple food vendors. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

The evening portion of the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and requires a paid admission. Local group Clear Heels will kick things off, followed by The Change, an award winning group from Grand Rapids. Here Come the Mummies will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Advance tickets may be purchased at Surroundings, TJ’s Pub, Sports Ink, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce and the Manistee County Visitors Center. Tickets are also available online at mynorthtickets.com.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the amphitheater project can send a check with “amphitheater” in the memo line, to Salt City Rock and Blues at P.O. Box 114, Manistee, MI 49660.