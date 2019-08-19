AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 6 cents compared to last week

DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan are down after jumping 12 cents to $2.75 per gallon on Aug. 14.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded, 6 cents more than a week ago. Drivers are paying 17 cents less than this time last month and 20 cents less than this same time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $6 from when prices were their highest last May.

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals demand for gasoline hit a new all-time high record at 9.93 million b/d for the week ending Aug. 9. According to last week’s EIA the report, demand grew by nearly 300,000 b/d to hit the highest level recorded by EIA since it began recording the data in 1991.

In comparison to last year at this time, the latest demand rate is approximately 400,000 b/d higher. The high demand level contributed to total domestic stocks falling by 1.4 million bbl to 233.8 million bbl.

“If demand increases amid falling stock levels, motorists could see pump prices increase moderately ahead of Labor Day,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson.

The most expensive gas price averages are: Ann Arbor ($2.79); Metro Detroit ($2.75); and Marquette ($2.71). The least expensive gas price averages are: Traverse City ($2.56); Benton Harbor ($2.59); and Saginaw ($2.62).