Chips net 7, but fall to Glen Lake

MANISTEE — By game’s end, the scoreboard at Chippewa Field could have reflected a low-scoring affair on the football field. But it wasn’t Friday night; it was Monday evening, and the Manistee boys soccer team had just completed their home opener against Glen Lake.

Unfortunately for the Chippewas, they were on the wrong side of the 9-7 tally and are still in search of a season-first win after dropping two road games this past Saturday.

“Seven goals is absolutely what you’re looking for,” said Manistee coach Brandon Prince. “That’s a great offensive day. But that nine (allowed), we’ve got to fix.”

Chippewa senior Will Elbers kept his team in the game early, netting a trio of first-half goals en route to four on the night, to go with two assists. Defensively, however, Manistee saw three Lakers score multiple goals, as sophomore Bryhn Fisher led the way with a hat trick and teammates Henry Plumsead and Logan Cooper each netted a pair.

“I think it came down to technique tonight,” Prince said of the nine goals allowed. “When you lose sight of the simple stuff, that’s what it looks like. … I think they’re over-adjusting on certain things, trying to win a ball when it’s not their ball to win, and not contesting appropriately, and it cost us time and again tonight.

“The guys need to stay with what they know, play it the right way and the results will be better,” he said. “So, we’ve got something to work on.”

Glen Lake set the tone early, scoring the game’s first three goals in under 20 minutes: one at 38:29, the second at 33:59 and again at 23:09 for a 3-0 lead.

The Chippewas weren’t discouraged, however, as Elbers began chipping away with back-to-back goals at 15:02 and 14:07. Manistee’s Jack Holtgren then made it 3-3 with a goal at 9:09. Holtgren finished the contest with two assists as well.

“They didn’t show quit,” Prince said of being down 3-0 early. “So when our first one went, then the second one went, you could see they were getting antsy again. Glen Lake pushed high and we exposed it. And even when they dropped, I thought we possessed well into the attack.”

Glen Lake jumped ahead again with a goal at 3:43 remaining in the first half, but Elbers was quick to respond with another at 2:46 to knot the score at 4-4. As if eight total goals wasn’t enough for one half, the Lakers scored another with 1:27 to go for a 5-4 lead they’d take in to halftime.

“I told the guys at halftime, when we create three goals — boom, boom, boom — in an eight-minute span, you can’t let up,” he said. “In a game like this, that’s not enough. You have to find a way to keep the momentum going.”

Glen Lake came out of the locker room with their momentum intact, scoring quickly into the second half to take a 6-4 lead at 35:37. The Lakers scored again at 26:28 for a 7-4 advantage, but Caleb Adamski netted one for the Chippewas at 25:43 to cut into the gap. Adamski also had an assist on the night.

The teams traded goals the rest of the way, the Lakers scoring at 20:40; Elbers netting his fourth at 18:39; Glen Lake again at 12:07 to make it 9-6; and Luke Kooy getting on the board for Manistee with a goal at 2:07.

“We actually left a lot on the table in that last five minutes,” Prince said of a late slew of scoring opportunities. “If we put a couple more of those in there it would have been an even more exciting game, right at the end.

“Every time we play them, it’s exciting,” he added. “We were pretty back-and-forth, tactically, too. They made some switches, we made a couple adjustments, but both teams have to clean up on defense.

“We’re both young into the season and still finding our identities, I think. For us, putting seven up is definitely not bad, but we’ve got to fix that nine.”