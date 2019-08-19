Conservation district to host Long Lake tour

BEULAH — Benzie Conservation District is hosting a water tour of Long Lake from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Kayakers and canoeists are invited to paddle the lake, learn about the health of its ecosystem, and experience the natural beauty.

Benzie County’s Long Lake is a 328-acre lake located just north of Crystal Lake with Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore nearby. Benzie Long Lake Association is a group of property owners who are active custodians and good stewards of this beautiful lake; they work hard to eradicate invasive species, keep it stocked with a variety of fish, monitor the health of the water, and observe an endless list of wildlife including eagles, loons, sandhill cranes, owls, bear and coyotes.

Participants are asked to register for the water tour by contacting Conservation Specialist, John Ransom at (231) 882-4391 ext. 13 or john@benziecd.org.

The group will meet at the end of Long Lake Road, off M-22, just north of Round Lake.

This is a free event, with donations accepted.