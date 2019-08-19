Frankfort chamber to host Lets Go Fly a Kite Day

FRANKFORT — Children will get the chance to fly a kite at Frankfort Beach, thanks to a new event hosted by the Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce.

The Lets Go Fly A Kite event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at the beach. The first 100 children to attend with get a free kite. Adults are invited to attend the event, as well.

The idea for the event came from Bob and Ginny Istnick, who came to the chamber after they had witnessed a similar kite event on Okaloosa Island, in Florida. The couple suggested the fun beach activity to give the kids another chance to run on the beach and enjoy the joys of the winds of Frankfort.

The Istnicks are sponsoring the event.

Chamber staff member Donna Phillips will be at the entrance to the beach, handing out kites, and a table will be available for assembly.

For more information, call (231) 352-7251 or email fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com.