JERRY SIEBLER: Instead of doing work, elected officials take vacation

TO THE EDITOR:

What would your boss say if there was critical work to complete and you go on vacation?

That is exactly what our elected officials do in Washington. With this country in a mess, to say the least, they take a month off. No one has the dedication to the people of the United States to call government back to Washington.

But honestly when they are all in Washington all they do is nothing to solve the nation’s problems. They have plenty of time to haggle for their party. Half spend their time attacking the president and the other half defend him. Like him or not, that is not the way to solve the nation’s problems.

Yes, this nation is divided but going on vacation and spending money we do not have is not way to run the store.

Jerry Siebler

Bear Lake