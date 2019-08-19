Students preparing for first day of classes on Sept. 3

MANISTEE — The Manistee Middle/High School held the first of many orientation/open houses on Monday afternoon that will be taking place in the county schools over

the next two weeks.

MAPS students and their parents from the middle/high school came out in large numbers to register for the 2019-20 school year. Counselors were on hand to speak with anyone who had any questions concerning their schedules.

Paperwork also needed to be filled out and fees paid for students to receive their iPad or laptop computer to start the year. All the machines were cleaned up and given out to the students for another year of studies.

A photographer was also on hand to take school pictures and students were given the chance to find their locker and see where their classes would be located in the building.

Throughout the course of the next several weeks students from Manistee Catholic Central, Kaleva Norman Dickson, Bear Lake, CASMAN, Trinity Lutheran and Onekama Consolidated Schools will be doing similar programs at their buildings.

All of the registrations and orientations are leading up to the first day of school, which is Sept 3 in the county.