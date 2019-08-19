Trinity Lutheran School sees changes this year

MANISTEE — School officials at Trinity Lutheran School announced that current teacher Tina Fisk will be moving into a principal/teacher position for the 2019-20 school year.

Dave Moehring held the position for the past two years on a part-time basis, but stepped down at the end of the 2018-19 school year. His wife, Mary, also retired at that time and that brought about some changes in the staff.

“I will be doing it this year and we will be looking for a full-time teacher/principal position for next year or possibly a part-time principal,” said Fisk.

Fisk said there will also be some changes in the grade set-up as for years Trinity previously was a preschool to eighth grade school.

“We also had to do some restructuring as we will be a regular, traditional Christian preschool to fifth grade this year,” said Fisk. “We had to make that decision back in the spring. Preschool will be four mornings a week and looking at some afternoon classes.”

There also will be changes in the other areas including Fisk who is moving down to the kindergarten and first grade level that was previously taught by Moehring.

“Donna Jean Showalter who has taught for us for several years will be teaching second grade and English language arts in the upper grades,” said Fisk. “Barb Iteen who has worked in Lutheran schools in Illinois, retired to Ludington and she will be teaching part-time at the upper levels. She is a good teacher and also has a lot of experience, so we have an experienced staff.”

Fisk has been teaching for the past 30 years with all but one of those being at Trinity Lutheran School.

“I still feel young enough to have fun in teaching the kids,” said Fisk. “I am looking forward to the challenge of being principal as well with parents and figuring out schedules. We have had some meetings with the faculty about putting a few new things into place and I am excited about it.”

This spring school officials also found out about Genesis Virtual Academy, which is located in Mayer Minnesota. School and church officials voted to work with them with on online program.

“It is an online learning program through a Lutheran school,” said Fisk. “It is an excellent program and everything about it is top notch. We are hoping in the fall to put in a pilot program. Students would would be given a laptop computer and come to us and be a part of Trinity Lutheran School by taking their core classes math, English language arts, science, history and geography as online classes. Students will be given a laptop computer and then interspersed throughout the day they would be doing group activities with other students.”

She said those other activities would be to start devotions with other students before working on classes right out of the school. They would have a period of art or physical education and then go work with their classes individually.

“The great thing is you can work at your own pace and they encourage the students to complete the courses in the normal 18 week semester,” said Fisk. “It’s a class where you can go a little longer or if you want to achieve you can go ahead. There will be someone with the kids right here in the classroom to make sure they stay on track. There also is a teacher online to answer any questions the students may have on the lesson.”

She said there also is opportunities with the online classes for the younger students.

“We are also looking at implementing it for one enrichment course for some of the other grades because they do offer languages,” said Fisk. “A lot of times these courses are used as remedial, or if you don’t have a class in your school. So, perhaps someone who needs a boost in math would take this online course because it is just geared to them and they could keep getting that re-enforcement.”

Fisk said they are doing it for students in the grades six to eight level and they need to have a certain number to enter the program. They hope to have it going this fall and the students would be considered Trinity students.

She said they have had inquiries and are close to reaching the number they need to hold it. All someone has to do is contact the school for more details at (231) 723-5149.

“There is a small tuition fee and we do have some scholarships available,” said Fisk. “You also don’t have to be a member of Trinity Lutheran Church,” said Fisk. “However, taking this courses as part of our school there is a discount the Michigan District gives us.”