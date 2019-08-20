Arcadia quilter is contestant at AQS QuiltWeek-Grand Rapids

ARCADIA — American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, announced that Sally Manke, of Arcadia, is a contestant with her quilt, Wisconsin Road Trip, at AQS QuiltWeek — Grand

Rapids, MI.

AQS QuiltWeek — Grand Rapids features more than 450 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 14 countries.

Everyone is invited see all the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display. Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the DeVos Place Convention Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 45 p.m. today through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling (270) 898-7903. This event is open to the public.

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 35 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, please visit www.americanquilter.com.