Brethren Days to celebrate 50th anniversary Labor Day weekend

BRETHREN — The Brethren Boosters is celebrating its 50th year hosting the Brethren Days festival, which takes place over a span of three days in the natural beauty of northwest Michigan.

This year’s festival is slated for Aug. 30-Sept. 1, featuring fun for all ages including a beer tent, battle of the bands event, High Bridge Hustle 5K, arts and crafts show, and more.

Joe Gutowski, president of the Brethren Boosters, said this year’s event will not feature the cardboard boat race, but a new event has been introduced.

“Unless someone comes forward and wants to manage the cardboard boat race for us, this year we will be dropping that event,” Gutowski said. “We did not get the volunteer for that early enough. We are looking to replace it with a golf shoot. We will put a couple rings in the lake and we have floating golf balls, so people will try to hit the golf ball into the rings.”

Several competitions will be taking place on Aug. 31, including a horseshoe pitching contest at 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m., co-ed softball tournament from 8 a.m. until dark at Brethren Park and, if enough teams sign up, a kick ball tournament could take place at Brethren High School.

“We are trying to put together a kick ball tournament, if we get some teams together,” Gutowski said. “We do not have confirmed teams just yet. It’s something that we are hopeful for, because it’s not something you see everywhere.”

Two traditional events include the fireworks over Lake Elinor at dusk on Aug. 31, and the Grand Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Due to the positive community response in 2018, the Brethren Boosters are bringing back the Battle of the Bands. This year’s battle is between Barefoot Gypsies and The Blunt Band, held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Aug. 31. The winner is decided by the audience.

Live music by Whiskey Bound, a beer tent and concessions will take place from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 30. Then, more live music will be held on Aug. 31, performed by Love Peace Music, Awesome Distraction, Fremont John’s Acoustic Duo, and the Feral Cats Deluxe, held throughout the day from noon to 8 p.m.

The beer tent will remain open on Sept. 1, featuring music by The Nephews, Barefoot, Duke and the Studebakers, and Sufferin’ Suckatach.

“The biggest thing for us is that we packed a lot of things into a small area, so there is something for everybody,” Gutowski said. “Our largest event is our nightly concerts, generally that draws a lot of people into the park.”

The High Bridge Hustle 5K sign up will start at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31, and the race will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. A pancake breakfast will be featured under the gazebo from 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 31, as well.

A Family Fun Zone will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Gutowski said ongoing activities include yard games and a penny scramble. Daily contests will include doughnut eating, pie eating, hula hooping, a balloon toss, an egg race and kids cornhole tournament.

“Last year, we brought in a Family Fun Zone to give something for the kids to do while the parents walk around or partake in cornhole tournaments or stuff like that,” he said.

The Old Dickson School Reunion dinner will take place during Brethren Days on Aug. 31 at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools in Brethren. The reunion dinner is for anyone (plus a guest), that attended classes at the old Dickson School. There is a 5 p.m. sign in with dinner at 6 p.m., and prior registration is required. For registration and questions, contact Diane Ward at (231) 477-5444.

A full schedule of activities for Brethren Days 2019 can be found on the Brethren Boosters website at brethrenboosters.org. To donate or volunteer for the event, contact Joe Gutowski at (231) 510-1387.

“We are still looking for volunteers. We primarily are searching for some people to take a couple one hour to three hour slots in our ticket booth,” Gutowski said. “We have a couple of events that we could use help with, if possible. If not, I think we can make do but it would be very helpful.”