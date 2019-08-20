Chippewas kick off season, gain experience at Montague

MONTAGUE — Manistee girls golf started its season on a sour note with a meet at Montague, falling to the Wildcats by 61 strokes as the Chippewas posted a nine-hole team score of 249.

“It was definitely our first match,” said Manistee head coach Bridget Warnke. “We got beat up a little bit. … I did not have two of my top girls playing today. I gave the newer girls a chance to get out there and gain some experience.”

Arianna Kamaloski and Marial Rahn paced Manistee with scores of 59. Trista Arnold shot a 62 and Taylor Murray rounded out the scoring with a 69.

“We played at Grandview and the holes are a little bit longer,” Warnke said. “We’ve only been playing at the Country Club, so this was a little bit longer, but it was a good experience for them. A couple new girls got out and actually did fairly well.”

Warnke said the kids were able to adapt to an unfamiliar course relatively well and believes the experience will pay off throughout the season.

“The greens were a little slower than the kids are used to, so that was a little bit challenging,” she said. “The course was in really good condition, I think. It had longer holes than they’re used to, which is good because we’re going to be playing some tougher courses this year.

“All in all, we’ve only had practice for about five days really, so to get out swinging and playing a full nine holes walking was great.”

Manistee heads to Chippewa Hills for a two-person scramble today at 9 a.m.

“The girls like to play that because it alleviates a little of the pressure off them,” Warnke said. “It’s kind of a little fun thing for them to do.”