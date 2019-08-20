Garden club hears about president’s projects

MANISTEE — Lorraine Schwendner spoke to the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc. recently about the Presidents Project.

Schwendner, the president of the club, gave a presentation during the Aug. 12 meeting at the Lions Pavilion at First Street Beach in Manistee.

The National Garden Club Project “Plant America Service In Action” aims to increase awareness of the demise of pollinators, encourage conservation and protection by clubs.

“Bee Gardeners” are adding pollinators and backyard wildlife habitat. The club’s ongoing projects are Blue Star Memorials, Leadership, butterfly gardens and Pennies for Pines (for every $68 collected from donations, 680 seedlings are planted to replace destroyed national forests).

Central Region Garden Club projects include therapy garden and Milkweed for Monarchs.

Michigan Garden Club projects “Grow and Share Plant America” aim to minimize or eliminate the use of pesticides from gardens, encourage planting of native plants, known for nectar and pollinators. Ongoing projects are black swallowtail butterflies, Blue and Gold Star Memorials, and Loda Lake Wildflowers Sanctuary.

Garden club members were inspired by the president’s goals.

The Spirit of the Woods Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month, April to December, at Oak Grove Hospitality Center, located at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee for a luncheon and program from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call Sandra Hosman at (231) 233-2457 or Beth Markowski at (616) 401-3387.