ISD preparing for upcoming school year

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District superintendent David Cox informed his board of education on Tuesday that the 2019-20 school year will be starting on Aug. 26 for staff members.

Cox said the first day is designed to get the staff back in the school mode for the upcoming year.

“We will be starting at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 at the main campus here in Parkdale,” said Cox. “We will then move on to the Portage Lake Bible Camp in Onekama for lunch and some team building.”

The superintendent also touched on the evaluation process in his report to the board both for himself and the staff.

“I will again be working on the School Advance District Leader Framework related to my evaluation,” said Cox. “I will also be meeting with our administrative team related to their evaluations. I will make some recommendations for me to focus on, but it is up to you to what you want included in my evaluation.”

Board members were also given a report on the recent superintendent retreat for area administrators.

“I think it went well,” said Cox. “We learned about our archetypes which are similar to our personalty traits.”

Cox also informed the board about the 31n grant money for mental health support as it relates to behavioral health specialists that the ISD worked on with the Manistee Area Public Schools and CASMAN Academy.

“The plan will be to contract with CentraWellness for a project manager to oversee the behavioral health specialists in MAPS and CASMAN Academy,” said Cox. “As we gain success we hope to branch out to other districts.”

Board members were also told by the superintendent that the ISD has a draft of the Emergency Operations Plan ready for the board to review and approve. He said it is required to get public input and expects to bring that to them at a future board of education meeting.

Manistee County Business Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler updated the board on the recent audits. Mauntler’s office handles the audits for the Bear Lake, Kaleva Norman Dickson, CASMAN Academy and ISD school districts.

“The auditors were here the week of Aug. 5 and will be back on Aug. 19 to finish up the other schools fieldwork,” said Mauntler. “The fieldwork so far has gone well for all the districts within the cooperative.”

General education director Lisa Lockman said in her report to the board that she is working with the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy’s Kendall Schroeder on a two-day program the MGLVA has planned for all their teachers at the Chittenden Center in Wellston.

“They are going to have all of their teachers in one place and it should be a good program,” said Lockman.

Lockman also reported to the board that they are developing an updated MISD School Improvement Plan and that the Wexford-Missaukee ISD played a role in the MiSchoolData redesign group.

“I will be working with the Michigan Department of Education and the rest of this group throughout the school year to finalize new data displays on the website,” said Lockman.

ISD special education director Brooke McIsaac reported to the board that Dr. Francis Paris will be working with the MISD staff this year on intensive behavior strategies.

“We will also work on how to collect good data and how to interpret it to make decisions on appropriate interventions,” said McIsaac.

McIssac also reported that the district would be laying off their bus aides, but it is more of a case of transferring their employment. All bus aides will now be employed by the Manistee County Transportation Dial A Ride, which provides transportation for the ISD. The two groups worked out an agreement to shift those employees and although they were laid off by the board none will be losing their jobs.

Action was also taken to hire Tim Klifman as a part-time school psychologist, Hannah Eilers as a physical therapy assistant and Gretchen Tabaczka as a long term substitute teacher.