Manistee County Community Foundation announces 2019 fall grant cycle

MANISTEE –The Manistee County Community Foundation is pleased to announce its 2019 Fall Grant Cycle. Established in 1987, the Foundation seeks to invest in programs and projects that improve the quality of life in Manistee County and has recently expanded its grantmaking programs.

Applications will be accepted between August 15 and October 15, 2019. Grant awards are anticipated to be announced by December 31, 2019. Eligible applicants include 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, school districts, units of government, including recognized tribal governments, and other tax-exempt organizations.

Up to $40,000 in funding is available from the Limitless Fund and other Field of Interest Funds Grant Program including the Manistee Rotary Education Fund which supports educational opportunities within Manistee County. Grant applications that improve any area of life with the exception of active and/or outdoor recreation are eligible under this grant program.

Applications will also be accepted for the Minger Family Endowment Fund Grant Program. Up to $142,000 in funding remains available during 2019. Grant applications will be considered for projects that improve recreation opportunities (active and/or outdoor) and access to recreation within Manistee County through maintaining and expanding existing recreation facilities and acquiring and developing new recreation facilities.

Detailed grant guidelines and information about how to apply for each grant opportunity is available on the Foundation’s website at www.manisteefoundation.org/receive. The first step in seeking a grant from the MCCF is to complete a Grant Inquiry Form.

After reviewing the information and guidelines available on the Foundation’s website, interested applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Foundation staff at 231-723-7269 or grants@manisteefoundation.org to discuss their project.

About the Manistee County Community Foundation

The Manistee County Community Foundation (MCCF) is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Manistee County – today, and in the future.

Established in 1987, the Foundation provides leadership to achieve community change, makes grants that address local needs and builds community endowment. For more information, visit www.manisteefoundation.org.