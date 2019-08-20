Portage Lake Garden to meet this week

ONEKAMA — The topic for this week’s Portage Lake Garden Club meeting is “Plant Powered Eating”.

Rachelle Stapleton, registered dietitian, will speak about the nourishing value of plants. From garden to table, plants help to keep our bodies healthy and nourished.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Farr Center in Onekama.

Additionally, several past PLGC presidents will share a favorite memory from their presidencies between the years of 2002 and 2016.

There are still a few raffle tickets available for a chance to win up to $1000.00 in a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are available from PLGC members or at the meeting on Thursday.