Saints hang their hat on another solid season

As the dust settles on another Manistee Saints season, players, coaches and fans have plenty to be proud of.

Though the Saints fell just short of both a league and National Amateur Baseball Federation regional title, Manistee definitely had a season to remember.

“Overall, we’re certainly very happy,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins. “We had another solid team coming into this year — most of our guys were returners, mixed in with some rookies, of course. We had a couple guys who were still in high school and a couple guys with one foot in the door heading into college.

“It was a very good mix of players and a bunch of guys who love the game of baseball.”

The Saints had a strong regular season and actually led the Great Lakes United Baseball League in wins, finishing 20-7 for Manistee’s second consecutive 20-win season — the 12th such season in the program’s 85-year history.

“It’s huge when you win 20 games,” Collins said. “It’s not easy to do. You come up against some teams in there that are tough. … They know what we’re trying to do. They know the history of the Manistee Saints.”

Oil City finished atop the Great Lakes UBL with a 17-1 record. The Stags swept the Saints when the two teams met in a four-game series at the end of June.

“I thought, overall, it was a very good year,” Collins said. “I was a little disappointed in how the Oil City games went. We lost all four to those guys and I thought we should have probably won at least two — if not three. I think that could have had a whole different outcome for the league championship.”

In the postseason, Manistee battled to the NABF regional title game, where it lost in extra innings to the Midland Tribe — a league foe with whom the Saints split a four-game series during the regular season.

“I believe we had the team to win that thing but we came up one run short,” Collins said. “We made it all the way to the championship game. It was a very good game against an opponent we beat a few times this year: Midland Tribe.

“They had a little different look to their team than we did,” he continued. “We typically go to the NABF with our team that we play with all year. Some of the other teams have what they call a summer team and a tournament team. Midland was one of the teams that brought in a bunch of different guys.”

Collins attributed his team’s success to continuity. Over a dozen players had played for Manistee the previous year so the Saints were able to hit the ground running.

“Veteran leadership was definitely the key, I thought,” Collins said. “We had a lot of guys who were returning. I think we had 14 or 15 guys who returned off of the previous year’s team. Whenever you can do that and sprinkle in some new guys — you never know what your new guys are really going to do for you until you get there and do it, but overall very happy with what we had. And I think veteran leadership was the key.”

And if returning players were the key to success this season, the Saints may stand a strong chance of pulling off another 20-win season next year. Collins anticipates plenty of Manistee players returning to settle some unfinished business.

“Pretty proud to say we’ve already signed 14 or 15 guys to contracts for next year,” he said. “Not that it means that they’re 100% going to be there, because life is life and sometimes something comes up and they have to come out, but it’s a very positive thing to see when you can re-sign that many as you wrap up the year. Again, that’s what we did. That tells me that the players who are there really enjoy being there.

“They enjoy the environment, they enjoy what we do and they understand that there’s a little bit left out there for us to do,” he continued. “We’d like to win the league and we’d like to win the NABF. If we get that many guys returning, we’re going to have another good shot at it again next year.”