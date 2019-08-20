Sometimes you just wonder, ‘Why?’

We all have our ponderous moments or those times in our life where we ask that proverbial question, “You ever wonder why?”

For me most of those come dancing across my brain during my evening walks around Manistee. Most people have seen me out on my “appointed” rounds when I am not attending one of those “sit on the edge of your seat board meetings” in terms of excitement.

Usually, I am wearing my earbuds listening to my Sony Walkman when walking trying to find the right mood to forget the day at work. When I am feeling good it usually means listening to classical music on WIAA out of Interlochen. The soothing sounds really can mellow you right out.

On the flip side, when feeling down and not good about myself, it is time to tune into the Detroit Tigers baseball game. With the season they are having it takes me a very short time to suddenly feel good about myself and utter the words, “Compared to them, my life isn’t so bad!”

But more importantly, it is the time when the question crosses my mind, “You ever wonder why?” on a variety of subjects.

Case in point is the rash of shootings has brought a discussion about warning signs with people buying certain firearms. Some people say that people purchasing assault rifles should send up all kinds of red flags.

However, did you ever wonder why even more red flags don’t go up when a person buys body armor and 1,000 rounds of ammunition? I mean they don’t exactly need those things to go squirrel hunting and it seems to me that should have a red flag bigger than the one they have flying at First Street Beach.

Another pondering moment usually happens with the antics of our two political parties During the previous administration the one party was yammering on non-stop about the national debt and how it doubled from $10.6 trillion to $20 trillion. They went on and on how it wasn’t fair we were saddling our youth with this enormous debt. It was fair criticism.

But…ever wonder why that over the past two years when that same party was in total control of all three legislative branches they not only lost interest in the national debt, but it grew even larger? In fact, it now stands at $22 trillion, but the amazing thing is there isn’t any talk of lowering it or the saddling of today’s youth with it.

Interesting…

Another interesting thing that often gets pondered is what will the issues be in the 2020 election. Did you ever wonder why both parties claim they have plans to fix problems like healthcare, social security, infrastructure in roads and bridges, but they can’t unveil those plans until after the election? It’s almost like they are saying we will let you suffer for another couple years, but “if” you elect me I can fix it — which in most cases can’t.

Another thing to ponder is the people who want to feel good about themselves by climbing a mountain. For me personally, I will stick to the Tiger broadcasts on flat land.

Did you ever wonder why on a dangerous mountain like Mt. Everest people will virtually be body to body in a long row on a thin strip of mountain trying to make it to the top? There have been 11 deaths on the mountain this year of climbers all seeking that ultimate feel good moment.

Yup, Tigers are looking pretty good right now, they may be killing most of us with their inept playing, but no one is really dying.

Did you also ever wonder the why our national media can be so stupid? Some of them are so desperate to jump on a big story that they will make something out of nothing.

I also love how our supreme leader uses this same stupidity to deflect things away from issues that should be addressed. Case in point, when he made the proclamation that we were looking at buying Greenland. What…? Yet the national media forgot about all the important issues going on in this country to focus on that even though Greenland wasn’t for sale and the Denmark government had no intention of putting it on the market.

This administration seems to follow the old saying “If you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance than baffle them with what the bulls leave behind in a field.” And sadly the media sucks up every last drop of it.

And you don’t have to wonder why that strategy will keep on happening on both sides of the aisle in Congress well beyond when I… see you next Wednesday.