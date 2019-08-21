City council votes on multiple ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting

MANISTEE — Manistee City Council voted on several agenda items Tuesday night including two marijuana related ordinance amendments.

The following votes were made by council members:

• An intergovernmental community pool agreement with the Manistee Area Public Schools was tabled for discussion at the Sept. 10 work session;

• A loan application for phase two of the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s mandated Wet Weather Corrective Action Program was unanimously approved. A public hearing was also held prior to the vote;

• Council unanimously approved Ordinance 19-19 — which would add “Chapter 460” to the City of Manistee Codified Ordinances — allowing registered golf carts on city streets;

• An ordinance amendment was approved 4-3, amending “Chapter 866 – Medical Marijuana Facilities” to authorize an unlimited number of provisioning center permits. Council members Chip Goodspeed, Erin Pontiac and James Grabowski voted no. Manistee’s current medical marijuana facilities ordinance permits up to three provisioning centers;

• An ordinance amendment was denied 3-4, which would have amended “Chapter 867 – Recreational Marijuana” to authorize an unlimited number of marijuana retailer licenses and microbusinesses. Manistee’s recreational marijuana ordinance currently authorizes up to three marijuana retailers. Council members Goodspeed, Pontiac and Grabowski voted no; Mick Szymanski voted no due to concerns over the “unlimited number”;

• A purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer from Gorno Ford in the amount of $29,647 was approved unanimously;

• The renewal of a license agreement with the City of Manistee and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to shoot off fireworks from the south breakwater in the harbor at First Street Beach was approved unanimously; and

• A request from the Harbor Commission to purchase 12 large and eight small “no wake” signs at a cost not to exceed $1,600 was approved unanimously by council. The City of Manistee has received several complaints of boaters violating the No Wake Zone in the Manistee Harbor.

A full article on Tuesday’s council meeting will be published in a future edition of the News Advocate.