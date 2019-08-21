Launch Manistee program moving forward with good success

MANISTEE — It’s hard for Manistee County Community Foundation Program Officer Hannah Rodriguez to conceal her excitement when talking about the future of things their network is doing to help students succeed in this county.

In that position, Rodriguez oversees all the youth and education programs at the foundation, but her primary role is to coordinate the Launch Manistee Network. This is the second year she has served as program officer, but has been with the foundation prior to that time.

“I started with the foundation in 2017 working with our Manistee County Commitment Scholarship Progam and then moved into this current role about a year ago,” said Rodriguez. “The Launch Manistee Network began about five years ago and we are one of the oldest local college access networks in the state at this point. It is now operating as a community leadership initiative of the Manistee County Community Foundation. Before that it was a little more separate, but now we brought it into the fold of the foundation.”

Rodriguez said a great deal of progress has been made with the Launch Manistee program.

“We have done a lot to shift the culture of education in our community and we have made great strides in implementing and improving systems around education,” said Rodriguez. “However, we realize that things have changed over the last five years. The leadership team is a cross section group of CEO leaders, area superintendents, the Chamber of Commerce, West Shore Community College, Baker College and early childhood partners. In 2018 we looked at the data we collect to understand how we are moving the needle on the goals we presented to our community.”

That prompted a discussion on how they could dig a little deeper to make sure their goals are in alignment with current needs and conditions in Manistee County.

“Our two primary goals are that all 3 and 4-year-olds will have access to preschool options regardless of the ability to pay and the second is that by 2025 we want 60 percent of our residents to have some post secondary certificate or degree,” said Rodriguez.

This would include certificates, associate degrees, bachelor degrees and graduate and professional studies. Rodriguez said it doesn’t include apprenticeships simply because they don’t have a mechanism in place to track those things because it is attached to an institution.

“It is unfortunate because that is a unique niche that we have in our state and community,” said Rodriguez.

One of the Launch Manistee programs is the Manistee County Commitment Scholarship program. This is a program that gives qualifying students who are income eligible and first time family college attendees the chance for a free two-year education at West Shore Community College. The program is funded by Bill and Marty Paine of Manistee and done in conjunction with all the school districts and the college.

“We are really at an exciting point which we will now have 100 scholars in the program from the ninth to the 12th grade,” Rodriguez. “We even have one student who graduated early from CASMAN who is starting early at West Shore Community College this fall. I look forward to the day we have our first full cohort at the college.”

Rodriguez said she also looks forward to the day when she can look at data to see how this program has impacted them as compared to the rest of the community.

“We have a new adviser for the past year in Kate Thomson and she is very good for the students,” said Rodriguez. “I am very happy with the way the program is going and look forward to what we will be doing in the future.”