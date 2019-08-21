Like a child

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

Have you ever been around one of the precocious 6 year olds who when they are given an explanation of something, just ask, “Why?”

As a concerned adult, you then go into a simplistic explanation so as to help them to understand. Then they again ask, “Why?” About the fourth or fifth time, in a fit of understandable exasperation, you answer, “Because I said so!”

So it is with our world right now.

As we head into yet another school year we desperately need more of the youngsters (and people) to start asking, “Why?” Instead of just accepting the word of the teacher or so-called expert, we need people to understand that they need more of an explanation than “Just because we said so!”

Instead of just accepting a slogan or oft stated pablum answer, we all need to start learning about critical thinking skills.

Let’s take one of the top topics today, climate change. It seems that our entire society is involved in taking on the nasty climate change ghoul that is staring over our shoulder. Whether it is getting rid of plastic straws; lamenting the disappearance of Arctic ice; the disappearance of some rather obscure species of some critter or the need for engines that do not burn fossil fuels, there are plenty of subtopics to the label of climate change.

We are expected to believe that climate change is real. After all we are told that, “scientists agree” that it is a real phenomenon. Well, all of the scientists who the worlds’ talking heads want to include in their “proof” system say that. But is it the whole truth?

Critical thinking skills are something that desperately need to be applied here. Why, because there are many scientists who disagree about the whole climate change issue. Learned science has not come to a mutually agreed upon conclusion on the subject. That is the uncomfortable truth, but it is a really unpopular observation.

Climate change might be real but when the proponents only allow supporters to be heard, one wonders about the rest of the story. Are we being misled or lied to so that someone can just make a buck?

Critical thinking should lead us to examine all of the evidence about the topic in order to make an informed decision. Here’s a startling thought … what if we were to examine all of the proven scientific views on the subject? Not computer algorithms that spew out whatever the programmer wants but real facts. Will we or won’t we reach the same conclusions?

Look at many of the other key issues being debated these days and apply the same questioning attitude.

How about gun control? Many of the talking heads say that we need to take guns away from the people or greatly reduce the availability of these weapons to improve our safety. Ignore for a moment the fact that the Second Amendment made sure that the citizens of the nation would be able to protect themselves against an overreaching government … not just to allow folks to have their toys.

Guns by themselves are inanimate objects. There are no cases where a “gun” jumped up and shot anyone by itself. Some person had to pick up the gun and use it. Just like an ax, a knife, a car, a baseball bat or club.

Let’s apply our questioning of “Why” to this issue. Is the inanimate object the criminal or is it people who are doing bad things? Truly critical thinking would indicate that the person is the culprit and not the gun … but that is not as sexy a thought or as good a political slogan as “Ban Guns!”

Why don’t we address the real problem of people who want to do bad things before we start cracking down on hunks of metal.

In the day when we just accept slogans or blanket statements, we truly need to become that 6 year old again and ask “Why?” Otherwise we are going to be led down a path that just might not be right for us.

